Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.65% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

FNWB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.