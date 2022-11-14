Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,537 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT comprises 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.02% of Global Medical REIT worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 66.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.46. 6,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,529. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $619.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

