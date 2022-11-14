Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics comprises approximately 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Kimball Electronics worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,291. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $578.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

