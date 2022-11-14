Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 639,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,784 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWIN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $147.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.21. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWIN. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

