Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,452 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ARC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARC Document Solutions Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.