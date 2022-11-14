Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Position Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $28,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

