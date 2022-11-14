Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,118 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.4 %
OXLC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,405. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $877.40 million and a PE ratio of 5.95.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
