Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $106.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

