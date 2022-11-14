Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 2.47% of Otis Worldwide worth $733,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.47. 105,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,841. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

