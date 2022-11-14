Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the October 15th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.5 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

LNDNF stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

