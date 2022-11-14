Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Organovo has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.81.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
