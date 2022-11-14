Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $55.22 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $55.22 million and $2.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,580.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010138 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00245142 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07748483 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $2,342,919.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

