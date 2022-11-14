Orbler Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.79 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $3.79 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $8.00 or 0.00047672 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

