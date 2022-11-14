Oppenheimer Trims Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Target Price to $18.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 330.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of VOR opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.11. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

