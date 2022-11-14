Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 27,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,958. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.02). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

