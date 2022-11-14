Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.06% of Open Text worth $413,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Text by 1,015.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $29.48. 37,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,623. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s payout ratio is 176.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

