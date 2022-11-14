Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 12.5%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 383,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 152,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

