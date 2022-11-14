Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Price Performance

Onex stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$73.67. 83,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,547. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Onex has a 12-month low of C$61.33 and a 12-month high of C$101.61.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.