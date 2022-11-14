Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Lowered to C$95.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of Onex stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. Onex has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($207.00) million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 70.24%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

