OMNIQ (OMQS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.
OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 814.80% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.
OMNIQ Price Performance
OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $6.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.27.
About OMNIQ
OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.
