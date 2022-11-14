OMNIQ (OMQS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 814.80% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

OMNIQ Price Performance

OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $6.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMNIQ

About OMNIQ

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in OMNIQ Corp. ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.