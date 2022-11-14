OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $400,221.82 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

