OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 6%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.29. 26,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,598,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

OLO Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OLO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

