Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $105.00 at JMP Securities

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 93.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.97.

Okta Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Okta by 123.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

