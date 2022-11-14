Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) & Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 22.72% 4.96% 0.76% Blackhawk Bancorp 20.67% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 7.72 $4.10 million $0.72 34.51 Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.43 $13.62 million $4.36 6.97

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oconee Federal Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as treasury management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its 11 full-services banking centers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

