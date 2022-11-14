Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.45, but opened at 2.17. Oatly Group shares last traded at 1.98, with a volume of 44,326 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OTLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.