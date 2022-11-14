Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.45, but opened at 2.17. Oatly Group shares last traded at 1.98, with a volume of 44,326 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 774,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

