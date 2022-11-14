Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of OAS stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

