Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.34 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
