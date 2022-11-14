Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.34 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

