Nwam LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

