Nwam LLC Sells 96 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $538.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

