Nwam LLC Sells 7,164 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens reduced their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

