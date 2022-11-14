Nwam LLC Sells 5,823 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.33 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

