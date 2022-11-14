Nwam LLC Sells 389 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.