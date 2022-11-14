Nwam LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,935,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $101.34 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44.

