Nwam LLC Sells 11,105 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 19.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $46.89 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.