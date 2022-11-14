Nwam LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

