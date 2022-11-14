Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 89,118 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $50.04 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

