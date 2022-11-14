Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,163 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $391,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $47.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

