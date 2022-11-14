Nwam LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average of $180.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

