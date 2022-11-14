Nwam LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZ opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

