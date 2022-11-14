Nwam LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.63 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.