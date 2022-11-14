Nwam LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

