Nwam LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 148,895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 278,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 293,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 602,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 192,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.