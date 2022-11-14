Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after buying an additional 1,119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.
PEP opened at $177.56 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $183.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $244.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
