Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,218,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

