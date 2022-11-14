Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $76.90 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.