NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells $2,024,400.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60.

On Friday, October 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded down $56.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $4,435.00. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,813. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,220.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,646.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

