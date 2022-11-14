NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.0% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,917,292,000 after purchasing an additional 496,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $162.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

