NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.74

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.74 and last traded at $153.68, with a volume of 1817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,326,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.