Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $33.88

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.88, but opened at $32.59. Nuvei shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC downgraded Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 84.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvei Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.