NULS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.68 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and $1.68 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

